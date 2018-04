BRIEF-Community Health Systems, Unit Enter Asset-Based Loan Credit Agreement

April 4 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023