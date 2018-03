BRIEF-Community Health Systems Unit Entered Into Fourth Amendment

March 26 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - ‍AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BILLION/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM​

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - ‍REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MILLION UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY​