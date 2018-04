April 2 (Reuters) - Community Healthcare Trust Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* ENTERED AMENDMENT TO REDUCE PRICING MARGINS ON LIBOR BORROWINGS, INCREASE MAXIMUM SWINGLINE COMMITMENT FROM $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION