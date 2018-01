Jan 26 (Reuters) - Community West Bancshares:

* EARNS $449,000 IN 4Q17 AND $4.9 MILLION FOR THE YEAR AFTER REVALUE OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET; DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.04 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 4Q17 WAS $8.5 MILLION, A 1.2% INCREASE COMPARED TO $8.4 MILLION IN PRECEDING QUARTER

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT BILL RESULTED IN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE OF $1.3 MILLION, OR $0.15 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4