BRIEF-Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives To Support Strategic Transformation Plan

May 1 (Reuters) - Commvault Systems Inc:

* COMMVAULT ANNOUNCES NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC - BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, RETAIN LEADING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION

* COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC - TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD

* COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC - N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AFTER SUCCESSOR APPOINTED

* COMMVAULT SYSTEMS - HAMMER WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMMVAULT AS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT UNTIL HIS SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

* COMMVAULT - STRATEGIC PLAN, GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES FOLLOW “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT, COOPERATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN ELLIOTT & CO

* COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC - 2 NEW DIRECTORS TO BE IDENTIFIED BY ELLIOTT, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF BOARD

* COMMVAULT - ELLIOTT AGREED TO SOME CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL PROVISIONS, INCLUDING WITHDRAWING PROPOSED DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 MEETING