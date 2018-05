BRIEF-Commvault Systems Reports Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share Of $0.31

May 1 (Reuters) - Commvault Systems Inc:

* COMMVAULT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 REVENUE $184.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $187.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* SAYS IS IMPLEMENTING A SERIES OF NEW TRANSFORMATIONAL MOVES WHICH INCLUDES A WORLDWIDE COST-REDUCTION EFFORT

* COST-REDUCTION EFFORT WILL INCLUDE THIRD PARTY EXPENSES, T&E AND TARGETED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 4% OF WORKFORCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: