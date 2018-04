April 30 (Reuters) - COMP SA:

* CO UNIT IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 96.6 MILLION ZLOTY DEAL WITH STATE TREASURY - MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

* DEAL IS FOR PROVIDING SERVICES OF OPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRONIC SUPERVISION SYSTEM

* CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF CO UNIT, ENIGMA SYSTEMY OCHRONY INFORMACJI SP. Z O.O., AS CONSORTIUM LEADER, EBS SP. Z O.O., IMPEL MONITORING SP. Z O. O. SP.K. AND ITM POLAND SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)