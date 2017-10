Oct 10 (Reuters) - INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: BOOKRUNNER:

* COMPAGNIA DI SAN PAOLO HAS SOLD 150 MILLION SHARES, OR 0.95 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, OF INTESA‍​

* PLACING SHARES WERE SOLD TO GOLDMAN SACHS FOR RESALE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

* COMPANY WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING

* GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON THE PLACING