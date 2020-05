BRIEF-Compagnie Des Alpes H1 Operating Income Drops To 74.5 Million Euros

May 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA:

* H1 2019/2020 IMPACTED BY CLOSURE IN MID-MARCH OF ALL SITES DUE TO COVID-19

* H1 OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW EUR 58.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 74.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 47.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP HOPES TO BE ABLE TO OPEN ITS SKI RESORTS IN JUNE

* GROUP NOW EXPECTS THE SKI AREA EBITDA MARGIN ON SALES OF SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 30%, EXCLUDING IFRS 16

* IN SKI AREAS, GROUP PLANS TO POSTPONE CERTAIN INVESTMENT PROJECTS, WHILE RESPECTING ITS OBLIGATIONS AND TAKING THE NEEDS OF ITS STAKEHOLDERS INTO ACCOUNT, REDUCING THE ANNUAL BUDGET TO NEARLY €80M

* CONFIRMS IT IS ANTICIPATING, FOR THE 2019/2020 FY, A DECREASE IN ANNUAL SALES FOR THIS DIVISION OF APPROXIMATELY 20% (€85 TO 90M)

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO OVER ITS LIQUIDITY NEEDS UNTIL THE END OF THE CIVIL YEAR, INCLUDING UNDER A WORST-CASE SCENARIO

* AT END OF H1 GROUP HAS €300M IN CASH RESOURCES, CREDIT LINES, AND UNUSED OVERDRAFT FACILITIES, AND HAS NO SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF FY

* IN TOTAL, THE GROUP INVESTMENT BUDGET WAS SET FOR AROUND €175M Source text : bit.ly/2X5olcx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)