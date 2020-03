BRIEF-Compagnie Des Alpes Suspends EBITDA Margin Targets Due To Coronavirus

March 30 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DES ALPES SA:

* CONCERNING THE SKI AREAS DIVISION, COMPAGNIE DES ALPES, CLOSED ALL OF ITS DOMAINS ON MARCH 14

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ANTICIPATES SALES FOR THIS ACTIVITY TO BE DOWN BY AROUND 20% THIS SEASON COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR, I.E. AROUND 85 TO 90 M€

* ESTIMATES THAT THE DROP IN ITS REVENUE COULD BE OFFSET BY A LITTLE OVER 40% DURING PERIODS OF CLOSURE BY THIS PLAN TO REDUCE STRUCTURAL AND OPERATING COSTS FOR BOTH SKI AREAS AND LEISURE PARKS

* IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO COVER ITS NEEDS FOR LIQUIDITY UNTIL THE END OF THE CALENDAR YEAR, INCLUDING IN A DOWNGRADED SCENARIO

* SUSPENDING THE EBITDA MARGIN TARGETS FOR ITS TWO BUSINESS LINES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019-2020

* THE INVESTMENTS PLANNED IN THE ESTATES AND PARKS FOR THE 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE CURRENTLY BEING CLOSELY EXAMINED