March 22 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DES TRAMWAYS DE ROUEN SA :

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 33,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 31,000 YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 15,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14,000 YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 37.5 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)