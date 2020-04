BRIEF-Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage: COVID-19 To Impact FY 2020 Results

April 2 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* UNTIL NOW IT HAS NOT YET BEEN POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY THIS IMPACT

* CONTINUES TO HAVE FULL CONFIDENCE IN QUALITY OF ITS EXISTING ASSETS AND GROUP’S DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS

* NET CONSOLIDATED DEBT EXCLUDING IFRS 16 OF EUR 46.6 MILLION WHILE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY IS EUR 499 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FIRST REPAYMENT OF A LONG-TERM LOAN IS SCHEDULED IN 2023

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT WILL BE DELAYED A FEW WEEKS OR MONTHS COMPARED TO THE INITIAL SCHEDULE

* COMPANY AND UBCM CHOCOLATE GROUP HAVE SUFFICIENT CREDIT LINES AND DEBT CAPACITY