Dec 5 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA:

* FRÉDÉRIC VAN GANSBERGHE HAS REQUESTED TO BE DISMISSED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BOARD HAS ACCEPTED THIS REQUEST

* CURRENT VICE PRESIDENT, MR. PIERRE-YVES DE LAMINNE DE BEX, TO BECOME CHAIRMAN

* FRÉDÉRIC VAN GANSBERGHE REMAINS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS