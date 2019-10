Oct 15 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE MICHELIN SCMA:

* ANNOUNCES PROJECT OF TAKEOVER BID FOLLOWED BY SQUEEZE-OUT CONCERNING SHARES OF SIPH SA

* SAYS OFFER PRICE EUR 85 PER SIPH SA SHARE

* SAYS OFFER DURATION OF 10 TRADING DAYS