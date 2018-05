BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFO Says Sees Second-Watches As An Emerging Market

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:

* CFO SAYS HAPPY WITH CURRENT LEVEL OF INVENTORY AT TRADE PARTNERS

* CFO SAYS INVENTORY BUY-BACKS LIKELY OVER

* COO SAYS NEW BAUME BRAND WILL ALLOW TO APPROACH NEW CLIENTELE

* CARTIER CEO SAYS HONG KONG MARKET HAS SEEN V-SHAPED RECOVERY SINCE SUMMER THANKS TO LOCALS AND MAINLAND CHINESE

* CFO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH ITALIAN LEATHER GOODS COMPANY ON LANCEL

* CFO SAYS SEES MEANINGFUL OPPORTUNITY TO GROW IN LEATHER GOODS, MAINLY ORGANICALLY

* CFO SAYS BUSINESS TRENDS SINCE APRIL 1 SIMILAR TO FINAL QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017/18

* CFO SAYS TO DECIDE ON TECHNOLOGY SETUP, INCLUDING MANAGEMENT ISSUES, AFTER ACQUIRES FULL CONTROL OF YNAP THIS SUMMER

* CFO SAYS SEES SECOND-WATCHES AS AN EMERGING MARKET

* CFO SAYS SEES SECOND-HAND WATCHES AS AN EMERGING MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: