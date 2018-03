March 14 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont Sa :

* ‍APPROVAL BY CONSOB OF OFFER DOCUMENT FOR YNAP​

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT -‍CONSOB APPROVED OFFER DOCUMENT RELATED TO VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY RLG ITALIA HOLDING S.P.A.​