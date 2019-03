March 15 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 24.7 PERCENT TO 101.1 MILLION CHF

* SAYS GROUP REPORTED FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (IFRS) OF CHF 884.7M AGAINST CHF 802.5M IN 2017, UP 9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* SAYS CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: