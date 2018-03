BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition FY Oper Profit Up 4.8% At CHF 63.1 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - CFT:

* FY GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS CHF 873.5M COMPARED WITH CHF 870.1M IN 2016

* FY ADJUSTED UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT WAS CHF 80.8M AGAINST CHF 85.8M IN 2016

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 802.5M AGAINST CHF 803.4M IN 2016

* FY REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS UP 4.8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO CHF 63.1M, COMPARED WITH CHF 60.5M IN 2016

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WAS CHF 48.6M COMPARED WITH CHF 52.9M IN 2016

* TO PROPOSE CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.00 PER SHARE (YIELD CLOSE TO 4.8%) UP BY MORE THAN 11% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED REVENUE SHOWED A DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN JAN AND FEB 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017