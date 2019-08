Aug 30 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE UP 7.9% TO CHF 34.2M

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF CHF 57.4M

* H1 GROWTH OF ADJUSTED REVENUE BY 3.4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO CHF 520.5M