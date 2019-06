June 21 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA :

* NEW BOND PLACEMENT

* SUCCESSFULLY RAISES CHF 105 MILLION ON SWISS CAPITAL MARKET THROUGH PLACEMENT OF A STRAIGHT BOND

* MATURITY OF 6 YEARS TO JULY 2025 AND CARRYING A COUPON OF 1.75 %

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AS REPAYMENT OF EXISTING DEBT AT MATURITY AND TO SUPPORT GROUP'S GROWTH STRATEGY