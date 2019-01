Jan 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* : GROWTH IN ACTIVITY FOR THE YEAR 2018, ADJUSTED REVENUE UP 10.4% TO CHF 971.7M

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 884.7M COMPARED WITH CHF 802.5M IN 2017, UP 9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS CHF 220.7M COMPARED WITH CHF 201.7M IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: