Jan 24 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA :

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: ADJUSTED REVENUE OF CHF 1,012.5M IN 2019, GROWTH OF 4.7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* ACTIVITY GREW IN YEAR WITH REPORTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 924.1M COMPARED WITH CHF 884.7M IN 2018, UP 5.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PRESENTED AN INCREASE OF 4.5%