April 27 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA:

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: ANNUAL REPORT 2017 - BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGE

* PIERRE LANGUETIN DECIDED NOT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL RECOMMEND APPOINTMENT OF MR ERIC SOLVET, 49, AS DIRECTOR OF COMPANY