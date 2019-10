Oct 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA:

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: GROWTH IN ADJUSTED REVENUE BY 13.9% IN THE 3RD QUARTER TO CHF 253.9M

* DURING Q3 2019 REPORTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 230.8 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 204.2 MILLION IN 2018

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS CHF 253.9M, COMPARED WITH CHF 227.1M IN 2018