Jan 26 (Reuters) - CFT:

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: RESULTS 4TH QUARTER 2017

* 4 (TH)QUARTER: INCREASE OF REPORTED REVENUE BY 4.1%

* IN Q4, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS CHF 201.7M COMPARED WITH CHF 190.7M IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS CHF 219.8M AGAINST CHF 207.6M IN 2016