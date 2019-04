April 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: GROWTH IN Q1 2019 ACTIVITY, ADJUSTED REVENUE UP 3.7% TO CHF 263.6M

* QTRLY REVENUE OF CHF 240.2 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 229.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* GROUP’S QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS CHF 263.6M, COMPARED WITH CHF 250.9M IN 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED REVENUE FROM INTERDEALER BROKING BUSINESS (IDB) WAS UP 3.3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES