April 22 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE LEBON SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 62.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.0 MILLION PROFORMA YEAR AGO

* HOTELS HAVE BEEN CLOSED

* OUR SPAS, LIKE ALL FRENCH RESORTS, ARE SHUT DOWN BY MINISTERIAL DECISION