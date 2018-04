April 11 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE LEBON SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 19.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO DISTRIBUTE EXCEPTIONAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 70 PER SHARE

* NAV AT DEC 31, 2017 EUR 297.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 281.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH AT END 2017 WAS EUR 22 MILLION