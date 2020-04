April 1 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE LEBON SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY АН NET ASSET VALUE AT EUR 241.5 MLN VS EUR 227.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 8.0 MLN VS EUR 4.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2019

* THE ROADMAP FOR 2020 WILL INEVITABLY BE IMPACTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ESPRIT DE FRANCE HOTELS CLOSED, RE-OPENING PLANS ARE ALREADY UNDER CONSIDERATION

* TWO HOTELS IN BRIDES ARE ALSO CLOSED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)