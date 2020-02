BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium FY EBITDA Up At EUR 1.01 Bln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND: € 0.74, REPRESENTING A PAYOUT RATE OF 42%

* FY EBITDA EUR 1,005 MILLION VERSUS EUR 918.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA IN VALUE WITH A REINFORCED COST REDUCTION PROGRAM FOR 2020

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 258 MILLION VERSUS EUR 533.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES GENERATION OF AT LEAST € 200 MILLION IN FCF FOR 2020

* END-DEC NET DEBT AT EUR 739 MILLION, +6.0% YOY

* END-DEC GROUP FREE CASH FLOW OF 347 MILLION EUR, OR 4.1% OF CONSOLIDATED SALES

* CAREFULLY MONITORS THE EVOLUTION OF THE COVID-19 AND TAKES THE NECESSARY MEASURES TO PROTECT ITS EMPLOYEES AND ACTIVITY WITH ITS CUSTOMERS

* SEES 5-POINT OUTPERFORMANCE IN GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION FOR 2020

* IN 2019 IN CHINA CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF 370 MILLION EUROS (4% OF THE TOTAL CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER).

* AT DEC 31, 2019, GROUP HAD € 1.2 BILLION IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES AND € 1 BILLION IN FREE CASH

* SEES GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE TO DECREASE IN 2020. ITS DEVELOPMENT WILL DEPEND ON THAT OF THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19

* FORECAST FOR 2020 IS BASED ON PRODUCTION ASSUMPTIONS KNOWN TO DATE AND EXCLUDING THE SYSTEMIC EFFECT LINKED TO COVID-19

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 8.49 BILLION VERSUS EUR 7.24 BILLION YEAR AGO

* INVESTMENTS REPRESENT MAXIMUM OF 6% OF TURNOVER FOR 2019-2022, WHILE PURSUING SUSTAINED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM Source text : bit.ly/2P5WdBv Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)