BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3‍​ million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ECONOMIC REVENUE EUR ‍​4.06 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.18 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​468.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 210.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 155.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS ECONOMIC REVENUE TO EXCEED EUR 10 BILLION BY 2021-CEO

* FY 2017 AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RISE BY 1.5 TO 2 PERCENT

* Expects Fy Economic Revenue to Reach Eur 8 Billion

* EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH IN FY RESULTS AND BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)