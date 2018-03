March 1 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE GERMAN GROUP MAHLE TO ACQUIRE ITS 33.33% SHAREHOLDING IN THE HBPO JOINT VENTURE

* TRANSACTION SHOULD BE FINALIZED DURING 2018‍​

* ACQUISITION WAS MADE AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 350 MILLION‍​

* ACQUISITION TO BE FINANCED BY THE GROUP’S OWN RESOURCES

* TO RETAIN 66.66 PERCENT FOR HBPO, HELLA 33.33 PCT‍​