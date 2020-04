BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium To Reduce Dividend Proposed By 34%

April 1 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* DECISION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO REDUCE THE DIVIDEND PROPOSED BY 34%

* TO REDUCE DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2019 TO EUR 0.49 PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 0.74 INITIALLY PROPOSED

* HAS CARRIED OUT STRESS TESTS ON ITS CASH FLOW IN THE EVENT OF A PROLONGED PANDEMIC

* SET OF MEASURES IMPLEMENTED AND SIGNIFICANT CASH FLOW AVAILABLE IN SHORT TERM, SHOULD ALLOW GROUP TO RESPOND TO TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF PRODUCTION