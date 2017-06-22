FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO
June 22, 2017 / 5:09 AM

BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Compareeuropegroup

* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF

* CompareEuropeGroup is an European financial management platform for insurance, banking, and telco products

* Egorov joins co after 19 years in the finance industry including various positions with Goldman Sachs and UBS, where he headed equity capital markets for emerging markets

* CompareEuropeGroup was founded in 2015 by former McKinsey and Goldman Sachs trio, Antonio Gagliardi, Thomas Munk and Mads Faurholt-Jorgensen

* CompareEuropeGroup closed their EUR 20 million Series A earlier this year led by ACE & Company and including Pacific Century Group, Nova Founders Capital, SBI Holdings alongside Mark Pincus, founder of Zynga and Peter Thiel, founder of Paypal

