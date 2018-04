April 18 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings:

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $1.1 BILLION IN NEW DEBT FINANCING AND CLOSING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF 8.000% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MILLION & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MILLION