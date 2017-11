Nov 8 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings

* Compass diversified holdings reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍net sales $324.0 million versus $252.3 million

* Qtrly ‍basic and fully diluted income per share from continuing operations $0.10​

* Q3 revenue view $347.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $347.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S