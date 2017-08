July 26 (Reuters) - COMPASS GROUP PLC:

* Organic Revenue Growth in q3 Was 3.9%

* Full Year Expectations Remain Positive and Unchanged

* NORTH AMERICA IS PERFORMING STRONGLY; SEES FURTHER PROGRESS IN EUROPE AND REST OF WORLD IN Q4

* MARGIN EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR ARE ALSO UNCHANGED