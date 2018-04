BRIEF-Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike At Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine

Compass Minerals International Inc:

* COMPASS MINERALS ANNOUNCES LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE

* COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE

* COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC - STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO

* COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL - IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018