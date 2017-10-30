BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :
* Compass Minerals reports year-over-year earnings growth for the third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.94
* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share $2.50 to $2.80
* Restructuring plan initiated in July 2017 is on track
* Expects to achieve about $10 million in cost reductions this year from restructuring plan
* Expects to achieve approximately $20 million in ongoing savings beginning in 2018 from restructuring plan
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $120 million to $130 million