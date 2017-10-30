FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items
October 30, 2017 / 8:43 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals reports year-over-year earnings growth for the third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.50 to $2.80

* Restructuring plan initiated in July 2017 is on track​

* Expects to achieve about $10 million in cost reductions this year from restructuring plan

* Expects to achieve approximately $20 million in ongoing savings beginning in 2018​ from restructuring plan

* Sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $120 million to $130 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

