Nov 21 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc:

* ‍PROPOSED ANNUAL DIVIDEND UP 5.7%

* FY STATUTORY REVENUE ROSE 15.1 PERCENT TO 22.57 BILLION STG

* UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT ‍EXPECTATIONS FOR FY2018 ARE POSITIVE, WITH GROWTH AND MARGIN IMPROVEMENT WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF​

* FY REVENUE ‍22.9​ BILLION POUNDS VERSUS 22 BILLION POUNDS

* FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT ‍1,705​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,614 MILLION POUNDS