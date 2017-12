Dec 14 (Reuters) - COMPERIA.PL SA:

* MANAGEMENT SAYS THAT PURCHASE PRICE OF 6.56 ZLOTY PER SHARE IN TENDER OFFER REFLECTS FAIR VALUE OF CO

* MAREK DOJNOW AND ADAM JABLONSKI, SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS, PLAN TO REACH 41.65% STAKE IN CO

* ENTRIES IN TENDER TO BE ACCEPTED FROM DEC. 19, 2017 TILL JAN. 11, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)