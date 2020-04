BRIEF-Comperia.Pl Expects Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Financial Results As Of Q2

April 3 (Reuters) - Comperia.pl SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: APPEARANCE OF UNCERTAIN AND UNPREDICTABLE OCCURRENCES AND ITS CONSEQUENCES DUE TO EPIDEMIC, IN BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY, FINANCIAL CONDITION AND DEVELOPMENT POSSIBILITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF Q2, ESPECIALLY IN PERFORMANCE-BASED ADVERTISING SECTOR

* SAYS RISKS INCLUDE DELAYS OF CO'S ONGOING PROJECTS AND SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF IMPLEMENTATION OF PROJECTS FROM CONTRACTORS SIDE IN PERFORMANCE-BASED ADVERTISING SECTOR