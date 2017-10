Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Competition Bureau says continues to “actively review” competition concerns related to Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s acquisition of Veresen Inc‍​

* Competition Bureau says the bureau’s review is focused on parties’ ethane transportation assets in canada​

* ‍Competition Bureau says should bureau conclude that deal is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition, bureau will take action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: