BRIEF-Competition Bureau Issues Report Outlining Competition Concerns With Air Canada-Transat Deal

March 27 (Reuters) - COMPETITION BUREAU:

* COMPETITION BUREAU ISSUES REPORT OUTLINING COMPETITION CONCERNS WITH AIR CANADA’S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TRANSAT

* COMPETITION BUREAU - ELIMINATING RIVALRY BETWEEN AIR CANADA, TRANSAT WOULD RESULT IN INCREASED PRICES, LESS CHOICE, DECREASES IN SERVICE

* COMPETITION BUREAU - ELIMINATING RIVALRY BETWEEN AIR CANADA, TRANSAT WOULD RESULT IN REDUCTION IN TRAVEL BY CANADIANS ON ROUTES WHERE NETWORKS OVERLAP Source text: (bit.ly/33PV5Z2) Further company coverage: