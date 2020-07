July 10 (Reuters) - Ministry Of Corporate Affairs:

* COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES ACQUISITION IN ESCORTS BY KUBOTA CORP - MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

* COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES ACQUISITION IN KUBOTA AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY INDIA PVT LTD BY ESCORTS - MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS Source text: (bit.ly/3iOKrbY) Further company coverage: