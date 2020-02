Feb 20 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd:

* COMPUGEN ANNOUNCES PHASE 1/2 TRIPLE COMBINATION STUDY TO EVALUATE COM701 IN COMBINATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) AND TIGIT INHIBITOR

* COMPUGEN LTD - STUDY EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: