April 27 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd:

* COMPUGEN PRESENTS DATA UPDATE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 TRIAL OF COM701 AT THE 2020 AACR VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING

* COMPUGEN LTD - COM701 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES OBSERVED AS A MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH OPDIVO

* COMPUGEN LTD - ENCOURAGING SIGNALS OF DURABLE DISEASE CONTROL, FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 TRIAL OF COM701