June 1 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd:

* COMPUGEN ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND APPLICATION FOR PHASE 1/2 TRIPLE COMBINATION STUDY OF COM701 WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) AND TIGIT INHIBITOR

* COMPUGEN - ON-TRACK TO BEGIN TRIPLE COMBINATION STUDY DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020

* COMPUGEN - COM701 TRIPLE COMBINATION STUDY TO EVALUATE SIMULTANEOUS BLOCKADE OF PVRIG, TIGIT & PD-1 IMMUNE CHECKPOINTS