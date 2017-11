Nov 9 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE

* ‍Says for first nine months of 2017 combined, revenue reached eur 419 million​

* 9M ‍EBITDA reached eur 92 million, up from eur 89 million in first three quarters of 2016​

* Says ‍reaffirms full year 2017 guidance​