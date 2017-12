Dec 13 (Reuters) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: COMPUGROUP MEDICAL LOWERS ITS 2017 FORECAST

* ‍COULD NOT SCHEDULE WITH CUSTOMERS EXPECTED NUMBER OF INSTALLATIONS IN FINAL WEEKS OF 2017​

* ‍ORDERS NOT DELIVERED IN 2017 WILL BE INSTALLED AT BEGINNING OF 2018​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 580 MILLION AND EUR 590 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS 2017 EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 125 MILLION AND EUR 130 MILLION​